Vivo's concept Apex is real and it could be your Nex phone

Vivo's concept Apex phone with its pop-up camera is finally ready for the masses.

Now known as the Nex, the phone's pop-up camera leaves room for an all-screen design. Sporting a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, the Nex will also feature an underscreen fingerprint scanner. It's powered by the third-gen version of the tech found in its earlier Vivo X21 phone and promises to be a lot faster than the original.

The 8-megapixel pop-up camera helps keep the display bezel-free, though there's still a small chin at the bottom. There are also no speakers on the front. The Nex uses a "Screen Soundcasting" tech to turn the screen into a speaker. This gives it a similar feel to the original Xiaomi Mi Mix, but Xiaomi dropped the tech for its Mi Mix 2 ($397.96 at Amazon.com) as turning the phone into a speaker tends to broadcast your conversations to everyone around you.

Time will tell if this will also be the case with the Vivo Nex.

The Vivo phone has dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras on its rear, and features a dual-pixel sensor for better low-light shots. Like previous Vivo phones, it uses AI to help you take better shots. There's also a voice assistant called Jovi to help users with tasks, though this will likely only be available in China.

Other features include dual-SIM support, 256GB of storage and a 4,000-mAh battery.

The Nex will launch in China, and availability hasn't yet been confirmed for other markets. It will likely roll out to countries in Asia where Vivo has a presence, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, in the near future. If you're in the West and keen to try this phone, you'll have to wait. You may be able to get a Nex from online resellers soon, but be prepared to pay a slight premium. I'll add pricing here when that's made available.

