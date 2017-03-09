Enlarge Image Vitamix

Pay attention, novice smoothie makers -- Vitamix's new line of blenders will use wireless connectivity to do a lot of the work for you.

The containers that come with the Vitamix Ascent Series blenders and the blenders themselves will use near-field communication (NFC), which lets two devices talk to one another when they are close to one another. With this feature, which Vitamix calls "Self-Detect," your Vitamix will know if you're blending a pitcher or a single-serving cup based on the container you're using, and it will adjust program settings and blend times accordingly. The blenders won't power on until they sense that a container is in place, and the blender will disable certain programs if the wrong container is in place (for example, you can only select the hot soup preprogrammed setting with a 64-ounce container).

Don't get too excited if you have an older Vitamix model, though -- the new containers will only work with the Ascent line.

There are four blenders in the Ascent line with the Self-Detect technology:

The A2300: $470; includes digital timer and dial to adjust speed

The A2500: $520; includes digital timer, dial to adjust speed and three preprogrammed settings

The A3300: $520; includes touchscreen controls, programmable timer and dial to adjust speed

The 3500: $620; includes touchscreen controls, programmable timer, dial to adjust speed and five preprogrammed settings

The addition of NFC in Vitamix containers and blenders is an intriguing way to incorporate wireless communication into a countertop appliance. It's an approach that doesn't just throw in technology that folks don't need or want; rather, it lets two blender parts talk to each other for the sake of efficiency without drastically increasing the price (keep in mind, Vitamixes are expensive to begin with, but the NFC doesn't change the cost). It will be interesting to see how blender manufacturers such as Ninja and Blendtec keep up.