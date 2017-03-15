Bathroom mirrors seem like the perfect place to add smarts: think touchscreens, voice assistants, maybe even personalized beauty tips. Sure, we're not quite there yet, but the $400 Viio Vezzo Bluetooth Mirror does take that first step toward connectivity (although the Vezzo doesn't ship to the UK or Australia yet, its pricing converts to about £330 and AU$530).

In light of the promise of such technology, though, the Vezzo falls disappointingly short. It offers a few useful features, but they fail to cohere in any compelling way. And worst of all, the mirror -- an inherently visual object -- boasts no visual components, instead relying on Bluetooth speakers to stand out on the market.

For now, unless you crave the Vezzo's exact cocktail of features, you'll want to keep your money and wait for a truly smart mirror to revolutionize your bathroom.

How smart is this mirror?

The Vezzo is a 24-inch by 32-inch mirror that includes a border light for makeup work, an anti-fog button for when things get steamy and a Bluetooth button for connecting your phone. Between these three primary features, it's a surprisingly simple device.

That simplicity contributes to a sleek design. The Vezzo looks modern, but blends surprisingly well with a variety of decors. The mirror is powered directly, using a plug for the outlet you typically find beside vanities. Of course, anyone who uses a blow dryer, straightener, trimmer or any number of other grooming gadgets knows those outlets are a hot commodity. Luckily, you can unplug the mirror for 6 hours at a time, as it has a backup battery.

View full gallery Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Vezzo's biggest strength is its ease of use. After a relatively quick install -- you have to anchor the mirror to the wall using a thin metal plate -- just tap one of the three touch-sensitive buttons on the front to activate the features.

That's right: the Vezzo doesn't even have an app. When I realized this, I was simultaneously intrigued by the decidedly simple interface and disappointed by the Vezzo's meager features.