This ludicrously lavish phone makes fully encrypted calls

Vertu

Ludicrously lavish phone maker Vertu has a new, excitingly extravagant Android phone to tempt only the richest and most open-walleted among you. It's called the Constellation.

It's hand-built in England -- like all of Vertu's phones -- and is made from anodized aluminium, wrapped in soft leather that's specifically sourced from a "family-run" tannery in Italy.

Other fancy features include a sapphire crystal display and one-button access to Vertu's 24-hour concierge service (I say "button," it's actually an inset ruby). Need an emergency private jet to Mexico? What about a suspiciously deep clean of your superyacht's decks? Just jab that glinting red button and bark your orders at whoever picks up.

It's the first dual-SIM phone from Vertu, which the company claims allows it to work on "34 international bands." It also fully encrypts your calls using tech from SilentCircle -- great news for the internationally-travelling arms dealers, then.

Vertu sadly has yet to confirm the phone's price to me, although given its earlier Signature Touch phone started at £6,500 (which roughly converts to $8,140 in the US and AU$10,741 in Australia) you can bet it won't come cheap. We'll have to find out when it goes on sale globally on February 10.

The rest of the phone's specs are pretty much what you'd expect from a high-end device.

Vertu Constellation specs