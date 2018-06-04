Vaio is back and its laptops are heading to Asia

Aloysius Low/CNET

Vaio fans in Asia rejoice! The Japanese laptops from Vaio Corporation are back without Sony and they are still looking as good as ever.

Making their debut at Computex 2018, the stylish Vaio S11 and S13 notebooks will head to markets in Asia next month, following an agreement with Hong Kong-based distributor, Nexstgo, who have plans to sell the two laptops in Hong Kong and Taiwan in July, before the company makes its way to Singapore and Malaysia in August.

The Vaio S11 and S13 are lightweight laptops powered by Intel's eighth-generation Core i5 or i7 processors, with the S11 sporting a 11.3-inch full HD IPS display, while the S13, as its name suggests, will have a 13-inch full HD IPS screen (1,920x1,080 pixels). When opening the laptop, the top lid raises the laptop up for a more comfortable typing experience, a feature I quite liked.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Weighing just 0.85 kilograms (1.87 lbs) for the 11-inch model and 1.07 kg (2.35 lbs) for the 13-inch, the laptops are light enough I can carry one of them without strain in one hand. But their light weight doesn't mean that they're shoddily built -- the quality of the laptops feel top notch and are lovely to behold. I particularly like the matte finish, which keeps it old school, similar to the earlier Vaio notebooks.

The S11 and S13 will come with a LAN port, three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, VGA (a relic, I know), a 3.5mm audio jack and an SD card reader. 4G LTE could also be an option, according to the specs listed.

Pricing was not disclosed, but given that the older Vaio laptops weren't exactly cheap, don't hold your breath for a steal. What you will get, though, are high quality made-in-Japan laptops that ooze plenty of style.

Quick specs

Processor: Intel eighth-generation Core i5 or i7



Display: 11.3-inch full HD (S11), 13-inch full HD (S13)



Memory: 8GB to 16GB RAM (S11), 4GB to 16GB RAM (S13)



Storage: 128GB to 512GB SSD



Battery: four-cell Lithium-polymer

