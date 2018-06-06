CNET también está disponible en español.

V-Moda's new Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition is a slight upgrade

The company's top-notch wireless headphone has been upgraded to a version with support for all three major streaming audio codecs.

V-Moda's Crossfade 2 Wireless is one of our favorite wireless headphones and now there's a slightly modified new version of it: The Crossfade 2 Codex Edition.

Codex actually stands for codecs, as in streaming audio coding formats, and this new headphone supports aptX, AAC (iOS devices) and SBC (Sub-Band Codec) for when AptX and AAC are not available.

If this sounds a bit esoteric, it is. But the point is that that if you're an audiophile, you can feel confident you're getting the best audio compression format available for your device.

V-Moda says the headphone, "Automatically adjusts according to the paired device and when devices are compatible with more than one codec, such as the Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy S9, users are able to choose which codec to use, creating a unique and custom listening experience."

I'll let you know if I can tell a difference in sound quality when swapping between codecs as soon as I get my hands on a sample.

V-Moda also announced that for a limited time customers who purchased the previous Crossfade 2 Wireless or Crossfade Wireless can trade them in and upgrade to this new model at a discount. Crossfade 2 Wireless owners can upgrade for $100 while Crossfade Wireless owners can upgrade for $150.

Key Codex Edition product features:

  • 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers, large cushions for extended wear, 14 hours of battery life, CliqFold collapsible hinge design
  • Complimentary 3D-printed fiber or 2D laser-engraved custom shields worth up to $70 with purchase
  • Available now in rose gold at BestBuy.com and in-store at Best Buy Magnolia locations for $350. Also available now in matte black at v-moda.com

