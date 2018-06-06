Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

V-Moda's Crossfade 2 Wireless is one of our favorite wireless headphones and now there's a slightly modified new version of it: The Crossfade 2 Codex Edition.

Codex actually stands for codecs, as in streaming audio coding formats, and this new headphone supports aptX, AAC (iOS devices) and SBC (Sub-Band Codec) for when AptX and AAC are not available.

If this sounds a bit esoteric, it is. But the point is that that if you're an audiophile, you can feel confident you're getting the best audio compression format available for your device.

V-Moda says the headphone, "Automatically adjusts according to the paired device and when devices are compatible with more than one codec, such as the Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy S9, users are able to choose which codec to use, creating a unique and custom listening experience."

I'll let you know if I can tell a difference in sound quality when swapping between codecs as soon as I get my hands on a sample.

V-Moda also announced that for a limited time customers who purchased the previous Crossfade 2 Wireless or Crossfade Wireless can trade them in and upgrade to this new model at a discount. Crossfade 2 Wireless owners can upgrade for $100 while Crossfade Wireless owners can upgrade for $150.

