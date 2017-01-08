The Latest New Products Must-See

UVify's racing drone can reach speeds of 100 mph

UVify is showing off its new racing drone this week at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. The Draco modular drone is easy to repair, lightweight and lightning-fast. UVify claims it can reach a top speed of 100 miles per hour.

The drone features a protective carbon-fiber shell. If it does get damaged, the modular design allows you to quickly swap out the propellers and appendages. The Draco, which UVify is advertising as ready-to-fly out of the box, is also capable of performing 360-degree flips and other stunts, which can be captured on the built-in camera.

The Draco racing drone is available now for preorder for $500 (coverted to roughly £407 or AU$685). A second model with a high definition camera (an upgrade from analog) can be had for $600.

