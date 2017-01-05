Ubtech Robotics

Alexa just gained a human form. The Lynx Robot gives Amazon's assistant a face, a body, arms and legs. Now, you won't have to find your Amazon Echo to give a command to Alexa. Alexa can come find you.

The humanoid Lynx from Ubtech Robotics makes full use of its integration with Amazon. You'll be able to play music, plan your day and control your smart home just by speaking to Lynx. Beyond what Alexa can normally do, Lynx also recognizes your face and can change its responses accordingly.

You'll also be able to ask Lynx to read you your emails, and you can dictate responses through Lynx. Lynx can follow you around and record you if you want to put on a show on social media. You'll also be able to use the cameras in Lynx to check on your home when you're away.

Lynx is on display at CES 2017. We'll have more on Alexa's new mechanical body later in the week after we spend some hands on time with it.