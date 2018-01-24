UA Sport Wireless Flex Engineered by JBL

MSRP $130

The Good The UA Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is a well-designed neckband-style Bluetooth sports headphone. It's sweat-resistant, fits comfortable and securely and sounds good for the breed. The buds adhere magnetically and there's an LED light strip built into the neckband with three flashing modes for night runs.

The Bad It's a bit too expensive. Under Armour and JBL should throw in a set of larger eartips to ensure more people can get a tight seal.

The Bottom Line While it costs more than competitors, the UA Sport Wireless Flex by JBL fits well, sounds good and should please runners and players of other sports, especially if they exercise at night.

  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 8.0
  • Value 7.0
7.6 Overall

Review

A sports-centric headphone that lets you run safe at night

Truth be told, I haven't loved previous JBL-engineered Under Armour wireless sports headphones. They didn't fit my ears quite right and they were a little too expensive for what they were. 

The new neckband-style UA Sport Wireless Flex ($130, which converts to about £100 or AU$175) is definitely an improvement. This is a well designed and recommendable headphone for both sports and everyday use.  

Its signature feature is a "RunSafe" LED with three flashing modes, designed to warn motorists when you're running along roads at night. Paired with reflective clothing and common sense, it can provide real peace of mind.

