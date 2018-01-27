Trendnet's TWC-L10 Indoor HD Wi-Fi Light Bulb Surveillance Camera is worth your money if you want a two-in-one smart device to illuminate and monitor what's happening in a room from above.

The TWC-L10 combines a recessed 40W replacement LED with a 720p HD live streaming camera. It can detect motion, save recorded video clips locally to a microSD card (cards can be up to 64GB, but are not included) and has an integrated microphone along with a speaker for two-way audio. Trendnet's TWC-L10 costs $100 and is currently only available in the US.

The camera's wide-angle 185-degree lens has digital pan and zoom capabilities so you can see a whole room with relative ease, but details like a credit card number or a phone's access code would be too blurry to make out.

While the TWC-L10 delivers prompt motion alerts, the camera really struggles to capture detail. Instead, you'll get a distorted, aerial fisheye view. And you're pretty much stuck with only seeing the top of a person's head -- unless they happen to look up at the light.

The TWC-L10 has a standard-size socket and is designed for use in recessed ceiling lights -- or arc lamps. An adjustable base gives you leeway with different fixture sizes and styles.

It's rated at a 360-lumen light output, just under what you'd expect from a 40-watt incandescent bulb, and a 3,000K "warm white" color temperature. Read more about lumens and LED color temperature here.

Trendnet's LED-security camera hybrid installs easily, simply screw it in the socket. It looks OK overall, but I wish the clunky-looking central panel was more streamlined.

It's simple to get the TWC-L10 online via the related ReadyView app for Android and iOS. Follow the steps in the app and you'll have the live video stream up and running in a few minutes: Just enter the TWC-L10 Wi-Fi module credentials provided in the Trendnet installation guide, then enter your local Wi-Fi information.

While we're seeing more security cameras integrated into light fixtures ($145.60 at Amazon.com), we haven't tested anything quite like Trendnet's TWC-L10. The Kuna Light Fixture, Toucan, Ring Floodlight Cam and Ring Spotlight Cam are all security cameras that pair with smart light fixtures. But all of those devices are designed for outdoor use. Zmodo's Torch Pro is another security camera built into a light bulb, but it's supposed to be used in standard lamps rather than recessed fixtures.