The Good Trendnet's $100 TWC-L10 Indoor HD Wi-Fi Light Bulb Surveillance Camera sends prompt motion alerts and you can adjust the base of the bulb to suit different sizes and styles of recessed light fixtures.
The Bad The wide fisheye lens distorts images and the too-simple app design looks outdated. It doesn't work with any major smart home platforms or third-party devices.
The Bottom Line Trendnet's TWC-L10 will do the trick if you want a general, overhead look at what's happening in a room.
Get a top-down view with this camera-equipped LED light bulb
Trendnet's TWC-L10 Indoor HD Wi-Fi Light Bulb Surveillance Camera is worth your money if you want a two-in-one smart device to illuminate and monitor what's happening in a room from above.
The TWC-L10 combines a recessed 40W replacement LED with a 720p HD live streaming camera. It can detect motion, save recorded video clips locally to a microSD card (cards can be up to 64GB, but are not included) and has an integrated microphone along with a speaker for two-way audio. Trendnet's TWC-L10 costs $100 and is currently only available in the US.
The camera's wide-angle 185-degree lens has digital pan and zoom capabilities so you can see a whole room with relative ease, but details like a credit card number or a phone's access code would be too blurry to make out.
