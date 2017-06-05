TrackR Pixel plays lost and found with your stuff

Bluetooth trackers can make life easier for the perennially forgetful.
Attach one to a phone, a wallet (or maybe even a cat) and when it goes missing, you can ping the tracker from a phone to help you locate it.
Not to be confused with Google's Pixel phone, the TrackR Pixel was first announced at CES 2017. It has a louder ring and longer range than the larger TrackR Bravo ($22.39 at Amazon.com) and is slightly cheaper, at US$25 (£19/AU$34). It's also one of the smallest options out there.
Being small comes at a cost: Unlike the Tile, the Pixel doesn't have a hole big enough to hang it from a keychain. Instead, you'll need to use the included thread. Adhesive strips are included in case you want to stick it on something like a remote control.
The Pixel also has an LED that lights up so if you're rummaging around in a bag or in a dark room, it should be easier to find. If you lose your phone, just press the button on the Pixel to ring your phone, even if it's on silent.
|Trackr Pixel
|Trackr Bravo
|Tile Mate
|Chipolo Classic
|Size
|5.6x26.2mm
|3.5x31mm
|4.65x34mm
|5x35mm
|Light?
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Volume
|90dB
|85dB
|88dB
|92db
|Replaceable battery?
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Water-resistant?
|No
|No
|Yes (IP5)
|Yes (IP5)
|Price
|$25
|$30
|$25
|$25
But what if you lose something outside of Bluetooth range? (Most of these trackers work within a 100-foot/30m radius.)
It's still possible to track down an item with a TrackR Pixel attached. When TrackR users are within range, you'll get a notification through the app with your item's last known whereabouts. Other Bluetooth trackers have similar crowdsourcing features.
The battery is replaceable so you don't have to buy a new device each time it dies, unlike the Tile. It's also useful to have a removable battery just in case the device goes haywire. I've used the Bravo before and the only way I could get it to sync with a new device was by taking out the battery.
TrackR has an Alexa skill that lets you use a voice command to find a phone -- although it's worth noting that you don't actually need to buy a TrackR device to enable and use the Alexa skill.