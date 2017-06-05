TrackR Pixel plays lost and found with your stuff

Bluetooth trackers can make life easier for the perennially forgetful.

Attach one to a phone, a wallet (or maybe even a cat) and when it goes missing, you can ping the tracker from a phone to help you locate it.

Not to be confused with Google's Pixel phone, the TrackR Pixel was first announced at CES 2017. It has a louder ring and longer range than the larger TrackR Bravo ($22.39 at Amazon.com) and is slightly cheaper, at US$25 (£19/AU$34). It's also one of the smallest options out there.

Being small comes at a cost: Unlike the Tile, the Pixel doesn't have a hole big enough to hang it from a keychain. Instead, you'll need to use the included thread. Adhesive strips are included in case you want to stick it on something like a remote control.

The Pixel also has an LED that lights up so if you're rummaging around in a bag or in a dark room, it should be easier to find. If you lose your phone, just press the button on the Pixel to ring your phone, even if it's on silent.

Trackr Pixel Trackr Bravo Tile Mate Chipolo Classic Size 5.6x26.2mm 3.5x31mm 4.65x34mm 5x35mm Light? Yes No No No Volume 90dB 85dB 88dB 92db Replaceable battery? Yes Yes No Yes Water-resistant? No No Yes (IP5) Yes (IP5) Price $25 $30 $25 $25

But what if you lose something outside of Bluetooth range? (Most of these trackers work within a 100-foot/30m radius.)

It's still possible to track down an item with a TrackR Pixel attached. When TrackR users are within range, you'll get a notification through the app with your item's last known whereabouts. Other Bluetooth trackers have similar crowdsourcing features.

The battery is replaceable so you don't have to buy a new device each time it dies, unlike the Tile. It's also useful to have a removable battery just in case the device goes haywire. I've used the Bravo before and the only way I could get it to sync with a new device was by taking out the battery.

TrackR has an Alexa skill that lets you use a voice command to find a phone -- although it's worth noting that you don't actually need to buy a TrackR device to enable and use the Alexa skill.