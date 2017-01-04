TCL



We've always loved TCL Roku TVs for their low prices and best-in-class smart TV system, but image quality hasn't been a strong suit. With the P series introduced at CES 2017, the Chinese TV maker doubles down on picture-enhancing features.

The P series will have a 50-inch size for $500, a 65-inch size (pricing TBD) and another size between those two (TCL wouldn't specify, but I'm guessing 55).

The Ps use the same Roku TVs system as other TCLs announced at the show, but what sets them apart is full-array local dimming, a technology found in many of the best-performing LCD TVs we've tested. TCL calls it "Contrast Control Zone" technology, but according to the company's description it sounds like the same thing. All sizes in the P series have 72 zones of dimming (er, control), and typically more zones means a better picture.

The sets also work with both types of high dynamic range content, Dolby Vision and HDR10, and TCL claims they'll be the first Roku TVs with Dolby Vision. They also have a wide color gamut with "advanced LED phosphors" for more realistic color. (TCL wouldn't specify what percentage of the DCI color space they cover, however.) On paper, the specs rival some of our favorite current TVs for the money, Vizio's 2016 M and P series.

TCL P series Roku TV