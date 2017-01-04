TCL



For the last couple of years our favorite Smart TV system has been Roku. It's easier to use than any other, with more apps and more frequent updates, and works so well you won't need to connect another box or stick, Roku or otherwise, for streaming Netflix, Amazon and all the rest.

Numerous TV makers use Roku's system but the most popular, and best-reviewed at CNET, is TCL. The Chinese company has seen fast growth in the US market -- just check Amazon's best seller lists -- and in 2017 it's debuting 25 new Roku TVs, many with 4K resolution. They're larger and more capable than ever, challenging the Vizios, Samsungs and LGs of the world for mainstream (pardon the pun) acceptance.

The P series (detailed here) focuses on picture quality, but two other series of 2017 Roku TVs, the C and S series, lean toward design/features and affordability, respectively.

The C series' contemporary styling has a super-slim design similar to major-name TVs. It includes a 75-inch model, the largest Roku TV yet. It also supports both types of high dynamic range content, Dolby Vision and HDR10, and TCL claims they'll be the first Roku TVs with Dolby Vision. Like the P series they have wide color gamut technology but they lack the Ps' local dimming.

TCL C series Roku TV

4 sizes from 49 to 75 inches

Ultra-slim design

Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range (HDR)

Wide Color Gamut (percentage DCI unspecified)

4K resolution

Roku TV operating system

Remote with voice search, headphone jack for private listening

Meanwhile the S series looks to be the workhorse of the line, with fewer features and a lower price than the others -- much like TCL's current popular Roku TVs. It lacks the styling chops, HDR capability, picture-enhancing extras and fancy remote of the C and P series, but comes in more sizes and still offers all that Roku TV goodness.

TCL S series Roku TV

18 sizes from 28 to 65 inches

4K resolution (on many sizes)

Roku TV operating system

The C and S series start shipping in spring. Pricing was not announced.