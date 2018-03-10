Sobro's Side Table charges phones while it helps you sleep

Most bedroom nightstands can't do much. That's not the case with the new $900 Sobro Side Table, which was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show here in Chicago. (That price converts to about £650 or AU$1,145.)

Its top surface has areas to charge phones and smartwatches wirelessly. It's also festooned with ports. On the list are connections for USB, USB-C, plus standard 120V power outlets.

And like Storebound's other sophisticated piece of furniture, the $1,000 Sobro Coffee Table, the Side Table packs other useful hardware. It has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios on board. That means you'll be able to play music through the table wirelessly thanks to integrated stereo speakers. You can even link two Side Tables together and combine both into a larger stereo speaker set.