I'm gonna jump straight to the recommendation: Do not buy the $1,039 Speed Queen TR5 top-load washing machine.

It has limited features, a small internal capacity, an outdated design and, worst of all, terrible cleaning performance. The TR5 came close to matching the $1,049 Speed Queen TR7's stain removal score, which is the worst we've ever seen (by a lot). Save your money and buy a different washing machine.

(Note: The TR5's model number is technically AWN63RSN115TW01, but Speed Queen washers are better known by their product codes -- in this case TR5000WN, shortened to TR5.)

Get to know the TR5

Check out the chart below to see how the Speed Queen TR5 compares to the TR7 and to the Kenmore Elite 31433. As you can see, the TR5 has fewer cleaning cycles than its top-load competition:

Comparing washing machines

Speed Queen TR5 Speed Queen TR7 Kenmore Elite 31433 Price $1,039 $1,049 $1,300 Color finish White White Metallic Capacity 3.2 cubic feet 3.2 cubic feet 5 cubic feet # of cycles 6 8 6 Energy consumption 64 kWh/year 64 kWh/year 150 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 25.6 x 42.8 x 28 inches 25.6 x 42.8 x 28 inches 27x 40.8 x 28.4 inches App No No Yes

The TR5 has the same dimensions and drum size as the TR7, but the its display panel is even more basic. Rather than a digital display that lets you know how much time is left on your wash cycle, the TR5 has three knobs for selecting the wash cycle you want, the size of your laundry load and the water temperature. There's a small rocker switch if you want to enable an "Extra Rinse" function and a button for starting a wash cycle. The TR5 does have status lights for wash, rinse, spin and lid lock to give you a sense of its status, but again, it doesn't tell you exactly how much time is left.

Beyond features, this washer looks like something straight from the '80s or '90s. That isn't as important as a washer's performance, but there are so many models nowadays that perform well and look nice, and the TR5 is completely missing that design component. Example: The Editors' Choice Award-winning Electrolux EFLS627UTT.