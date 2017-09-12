Sony brings its blistering burst speed to RX10 IV

Sony's latest camera trend of sky-high continuous-shooting rates comes to its RX10 bridge-camera line with the RX10 IV. While it's essentially the same as the RX10 III, the update brings Sony's latest generation of hybrid autofocus systems to the camera, which it desperately needed. That plus other internal enhancements now allows the camera to hit 24 frames per second in continuous shooting with continuous autofocus and exposure.
Though 24fps is a ludicrous number of frames to have to cull through, it's the only way to get a decent AF system in the RX10 family. You'll pay for it: The RX10 III is $1,300 (£1,400, AU$2,300) but the RX10 IV is launching at $1,700 (2,000 euros; I can't find UK or Australian pricing, but the euro price directly converts to about £1,800 and AU$3,000). It's expected to ship in the US and UK in October, but I don't know about Australia.
Its new autofocus has 315 phase-detection points clumped in the center 65 percent of the frame, with the company's High-density Tracking AF as in the latest A series models. That's nice if you shoot things moving really fast in the center 65 percent of the screen (I like to shoot at the edges, too). The 25-area contrast AF covers more of the edges, but it's meh.
The camera also inherits some upgrades from the rest of the latest RX compacts, such as high-frame-rate shooting for slow motion, and of course gets the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/NFC treatment. It also looks like the battery life has decreased, though, at least for LCD-based shooting: It's rated at 420 shots for the RX10 III, but only 400 for the IV with the same battery.
Otherwise, a very similar camera to the earlier model.
Specifications
|
|Sony RX10 IV
|Sensor effective resolution
|20.1MP Exmor RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1-inch (13.2 x 8.8mm)
|Focal-length multiplier
|2.7x
|OLPF
|Yes
|Sensitivity range
|ISO 64 (exp)/ISO 100-12,800
|Lens (35mm equivalent)
|24-600mm, f2.8-4, 25x
|Closest focus
|1.2 in/3 cm
|Burst shooting
|24fps 249 JPEG
|Viewfinder (mag/ effective mag)
|OLED EVF 0.4 in/1 cm 2.36m dots 1.89x/0.7x 100 percent coverage
|Hot shoe
|Yes
|Autofocus
|315-point phase-detection/25-area contrast hybrid AF
|AF sensitivity
|n/a
|Shutter speed
|30-1/2,000 sec (1/32,000 sec electronic shutter); bulb
|Metering
|n/a
|Metering sensitivity
|n/a
|Best video
|XAVC S 4K 2160/30p, 25p, 24p @ 100Mbps; 1080/120p
|Audio
|Stereo, mic input, headphone
|Manual aperture and shutter in video
|Yes
|Maximum best-quality recording time
|29 minutes
|Optical zoom while recording
|Yes
|Clean HDMI out
|Yes
|IS
|Optical
|LCD
|3 in/7.5cm Tilting 1.4m dots
|Memory slots
|1x SDXC
|Wireless connection
|Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth
|Flash
|Yes
|Wireless flash
|Yes
|Battery life (CIPA rating)
|370 shots (EVF), 400 shots (LCD) (1,020 mAh)
|Size (WHD)
|5.3 x 3.8 x 5.8 in 133 x 94 x 145 mm
|Body operating weight
|38.7 oz (est.) 1095 g (est.)
|Mfr. price (US)
|$1,700
|Release date (US)
|October 2017
