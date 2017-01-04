Sony

With the introduction of the Yamaha YSP-5600, the world got its first glimpse at what a Dolby Atmos-capable sound bar would look and sound like. It's an impressive piece of kit, but it has its issues -- it's huge, it's expensive, it doesn't have a sub (in the US at least) and it doesn't do surround.

Along comes the Sony HT-ST5000 at CES 2017, the company's first Atmos sound bar. Given the 12-month wait, can it fix the problems of the Yamaha?

The HT-ST5000 claims to be a 7.1.2-channel sound bar, but it lacks surround speakers, so that's it's first ding. However, it does boast a lot of drivers -- 12 in all -- and it does have that all-important wireless subwoofer.

It comes with three HDMI inputs -- which have 4K HDR support -- in addition to an HDMI ARC output, a USB input, Bluetooth, as well as digital optical and analog connections. There's a connection for all your equipment.

Like most connected Sony gear, the HT-ST500 supports Google Cast for multiroom playback as well as voice control via the Google Home speaker.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.