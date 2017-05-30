Sony's new E Ink tablet has flexible paper-like display

Enlarge Image Sony

Sony killed off its consumer E Ink e-reader business a few years ago, but its Pro division has continued to carry the ereader torch. And now it's releasing a new, second-generation version of its Digital Paper notepad. The DPT-RP1 will be available in June with some noteworthy improvements and a slightly lower price tag of $700.

The biggest update is a crisper E Ink Mobius high-resolution flexible display that's easier to read and allows for a slightly slimmer design. Sony says the touchscreen is now more responsive (less lag), which makes handwritten note-taking using the included stylus feel more natural, and you can now wirelessly transfer documents to a PC or Mac. Internal storage has been bumped from 4GB up to 16GB but this new model leaves off the SD card expansion slot.

A 13-inch E Ink digital notepad and PDF reader obviously isn't for everybody, but Sony says its original Digital Paper device (the DPT-S1) has caught on with professors, researchers and graduate students in varied science and technology disciplines. It's also used "extensively by legal, financial and medical professionals."

Here are its key specs, according to Sony:

13.3-inch flexible electronic paper display (1650 x 2200 pixel), 16-level gray scale (displays full-size views of 8.5-by 11-inch documents)

Projected capacitive touchscreen capable of pen input

Dimensions (HWD): 8.82 inches x 11.9 inches x 0.23 inches (224 mm x 302.6 mm x 5.9 mm)

12.3 oz (349 g) -- about the weight of a 70-page print out

Up to 3 week of battery life with WiFi off/up to 1 week with WiFi on (takes 3.5 hours to fully charge)

Rechargeable stylus included

Stylus tracking speeds have been optimized for minimal delay between pen and Digital Paper, so writing feels natural and responsive

WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity

16GB of on internal memory (11GB usable; stores around 10,000 PDF files)

Send any file direct from your PC wirelessly to view it on your Digital Paper device, for paperless printing (Digital Paper Application is required for synchronization and document transfer).

Supported unsecured file format: PDF (.PDF)

Ships in June for $700

Other new feature of Sony's Digital Paper include: