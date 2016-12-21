Sling airs some info on AirTV Player with OTA tuner prior to CES 2017

Sling TV

Before its possible announcement at CES, Sling TV revealed some details about its forthcoming bright-blue-and-white streaming box. Sadly hardware pricing wasn't one of them. But the AirTV Player box adds live TV capabilities with a built-in antenna rather than necessitating partnerships with traditional over-the-air broadcasters to stream the limited live content they agree to. It also supports all the other Sling TV streaming options, but it won't require a subscription unless you want to sign up for services other than OTA.

It's fashionably late to the OTA party, but all your channels and services are unified into a single screen, a priceless convenience for some people. According to the FAQ on the company's site, the box connects to your TV via HDMI and it's portable because you can only stream video to a single display at a time. (Based on the box's aesthetic, I'd say that's in your teenager's bedroom. Just my 2 cents.)

The remote supports voice as well, and has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Google; it'll be interesting to see which Google services it supports, since there's a gazillion. It's not clear if it has local DVR capabilities but could have cloud-based recording.

Dave Zatz seems to have sleuthed his way to figuring out what's inside, and thinks it's the Technicolor box that recently earned FCC certification and runs on Android.

Given that Sling TV's parent company, Dish Network, isn't holding a press conference at CES this year, we're not sure of the timing of the official announcement. So stay tuned.