SimpliSafe's terrific security system finally looks the part

Four years ago, SimpliSafe's DIY home security kit won Editors' Choice here on CNET. I liked that it was one of the most affordable home security options to feature 24/7 live monitoring, I liked how easy it was to install and operate, and I loved how customizable the system was, with subtle layers of protection for a variety of emergency situations.

The problem was SimpliSafe's hardware -- the dated-looking devices were ugly as hell. That's a significant shortcoming for a system you're supposed to stick up all over your home.

That's why I was particularly excited to test out SimpliSafe's new, third-gen system, which made its debut just a few months ago at CES 2018. Aside from a couple of new additions to the setup since last time around, the pitch is the same -- monitored security that you install yourself and control from your smartphone. The difference now is that the hardware looks a lot better -- and, with packages starting at $229, it doesn't cost any more than before, either.