SimpliSafe Home Security (2018)

Filed under Smart Home
The Good SimpliSafe is one of the most affordable monitored security services you can buy, and it's also one of the easiest to setup and use. The variety of sensors all performed well in our tests, and the redesigned hardware looks better than ever at no additional cost.

The Bad SimpliSafe isn't the best option if you want a security system that will sync up with a larger smart home platform, and the $99 SimpliCam is far from our favorite smart security camera. Also, we could only get the glass break sensor to work with the sensitivity dialed all the way up.

The Bottom Line With reliable, comprehensive coverage at an outstanding value, SimpliSafe belongs at the top of your list if you're looking to secure your home.

  • Features 9.0
  • Usability 9.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
8.5 Overall

SimpliSafe&#x20;Home&#x20;Security&#x20;System&#x20;&#x28;2018&#x29;
 SimpliSafe Home Security (2018)
Nest&#x20;Yale&#x20;Lock
 Nest Yale Lock
Apple&#x20;HomePod&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Apple HomePod
Ecobee4&#x20;Smart&#x20;Thermostat
 Ecobee4
August&#x20;Smart&#x20;Lock&#x20;HomeKit&#x20;Enabled&#x20;&#x28;Silver&#x29;
 August Smart Lock, HomeKit-enabled
Price $260 SimpliSafe $328 Walmart $399 Walmart $199 Amazon.com $112 Amazon.com
Features
9
6
7
9
9
Usability
9
7
9
9
Design
8
8
9
8
8.5
Performance
8
8
7
9
8

SimpliSafe's terrific security system finally looks the part

Ry Crist
Mar 2018

Four years ago, SimpliSafe's DIY home security kit won Editors' Choice here on CNET. I liked that it was one of the most affordable home security options to feature 24/7 live monitoring, I liked how easy it was to install and operate, and I loved how customizable the system was, with subtle layers of protection for a variety of emergency situations.

The problem was SimpliSafe's hardware -- the dated-looking devices were ugly as hell. That's a significant shortcoming for a system you're supposed to stick up all over your home.

That's why I was particularly excited to test out SimpliSafe's new, third-gen system, which made its debut just a few months ago at CES 2018. Aside from a couple of new additions to the setup since last time around, the pitch is the same -- monitored security that you install yourself and control from your smartphone. The difference now is that the hardware looks a lot better -- and, with packages starting at $229, it doesn't cost any more than before, either.

MSRP $260

  • MSRP $260
  • Brand SimpliSafe Inc
  • Smart Home Platform Amazon Alexa, Nest
