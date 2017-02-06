Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Editors' note, February 6, 2017: A Sevenhugs representative informed me that production of the HugOne Sleep Tracking System has been "paused." The piece has been updated accordingly.

I thought a sleep tracker that worked with Alexa, Nest, Philips Hue, and IFTTT sounded too good to be true. As it turns out, it is too good to be true, at least for now.

Production of the HugOne tracker, a $180 system from French tech startup Sevenhugs, has been paused as per a company representative over email. I've asked for details as to why and for how long production will be paused and will update the piece when I hear more.

The HugOne is a colorful, family friendly set of gizmos. Place one of the system's sleep sensors on the corner of your bed (one for each person sleeping in it), and it'll track your movements throughout the night. In the morning, after you've woken up, the sensor will transmit the data back to the base station using Sevenhugs' proprietary frequency, letting you track everything on your Android or iOS device.

The sensors also track the temperature and humidity conditions in each room. If anything's amiss, the base station will change from a blue glow to a pink one to let you know to take action and open a window.

Perhaps the reason behind the production stoppage, I'd just started testing the HugOne, but couldn't get the system's hub connected to my Wi-Fi. I worked with the company on troubleshooting and even downloaded the beta of a future app update to no avail.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Assuming HugOne does get back up and running properly, the system will work with a few notable smart home gadgets. Sync it up with a Nest Learning Thermostat, and you'll be able to trigger your thermostat whenever everyone's in bed, and again when everyone wakes up. You'll also be able to connect it with Philips Hue's smart LED lighting system and trigger your bulbs to turn off when you get in bed, or to fade on in the morning. Take advantage of the system's channel on the free automation service IFTTT, and you'll be able to trigger even more smart home gadgets.

The system will also be compatible with Amazon's Alexa, which lets you ask the voice-activated virtual assistant to tell you the air quality in each bedroom.

This isn't the first we've seen of Sevenhugs. Back in January 2016, at CES, the startup offered CNET a look at a prototype of a touchscreen remote for the smart home, with contextual controls that change depending on what you're pointing it at. The Sevenhugs team had it on hand again at several shows since then, including this year's CES, but it's still only available for preorder.

The HugOne sleep tracking system was available for a couple of months through Amazon Launchpad, and you can still buy a couple of used units there. I'd hold off buying one anywhere until the company clarifies its plan moving forward.