Sennheiser's HD1 In-Ear Wireless brings a bit of swank to neckband-style headphones at CES

Sennheiser's In-Ear Momentum may not be great, but the company's new HD1 In-Ear Wireless, which shares the Momentum's bud design, is one great-looking neckband-style headphone.

Due to hit stores later this month, the HD1 costs $200 (about £140 or AU$270 converted). It has sheepskin leather stitched onto the neckband -- with stainless steel accents -- that gives it a premium look missing from most of today's around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones.

I'm trying to track one down here at CES 2017 and once I do, I'll report back on how it sounds and performs as a headset -- it should be good because Sennheiser does make an excellent mono Bluetooth headset.

Here are the HD1's key features:

10-hour battery life

Charges in 1.5 hours

Bluetooth 4.1, AAC codec support and Qualcomm apt-X compatibility

Integrated three-button remote and high-quality microphone

Connect up to two devices at once, with three-way calling support

NFC one-touch Bluetooth pairing with devices that support NFC pairing

Voice prompts to notify pairing status and to provide battery life warnings

Vibration alert for incoming calls and support of USB audio with USB charging

Carrying case included

Four different size ear tips are included

Price: $200

Shipping in January