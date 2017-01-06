Sennheiser's HD1 In-Ear Wireless brings a bit of swank to neckband-style headphones at CES

Sennheiser's In-Ear Momentum may not be great, but the company's new HD1 In-Ear Wireless, which shares the Momentum's bud design, is one great-looking neckband-style headphone.
Due to hit stores later this month, the HD1 costs $200 (about £140 or AU$270 converted). It has sheepskin leather stitched onto the neckband -- with stainless steel accents -- that gives it a premium look missing from most of today's around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones.
I'm trying to track one down here at CES 2017 and once I do, I'll report back on how it sounds and performs as a headset -- it should be good because Sennheiser does make an excellent mono Bluetooth headset.
Here are the HD1's key features:
- 10-hour battery life
- Charges in 1.5 hours
- Bluetooth 4.1, AAC codec support and Qualcomm apt-X compatibility
- Integrated three-button remote and high-quality microphone
- Connect up to two devices at once, with three-way calling support
- NFC one-touch Bluetooth pairing with devices that support NFC pairing
- Voice prompts to notify pairing status and to provide battery life warnings
- Vibration alert for incoming calls and support of USB audio with USB charging
- Carrying case included
- Four different size ear tips are included
- Price: $200
- Shipping in January