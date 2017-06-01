Your Xbox will love this new Seagate portable drive

Seagate

If you're looking for a special portable hard drive for your Xbox, Seagate has something to offer: the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition.

The drive itself looks like a typical portable drive with a Micro-USB 3.0 port. What makes it special is the all-white color and the Xbox logo on its top. It also includes a 1- and 2-month Xbox Game Pass membership for the two available 2TB and 4TB capacities, respectively.

Seagate says the drive comes with no-hassle installation. All you have to do is plug it into an Xbox and then follow through a short wizard and you're good to go. The drive allows gamers to carry their entire Xbox Game Pass catalog with them. Just plug it into any Xbox, log in with your Xbox Live account and all of your games are ready.

The new Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition is available now at the suggested costs of $90 (£70, AU$120 converted) and $130 for 4TB (£100, AU$175), respectively.