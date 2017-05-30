Samsung's $1,899 WV9900 FlexWash is actually two washing machines integrated into one big ol' appliance (this model is only available in the US, but converted the price is roughly £1,480 and AU$2,550). The first washer's a typical 5-cubic-foot front-loader; the other's a mini 1-cubic-foot top-loader. Use them to run simultaneous or separate cleaning cycles depending on your laundry needs that day. True to its name, the FlexWash really is all about flexibility.

This beautiful appliance also cleans well -- and its large touch display has tons of settings that are surprisingly easy to find. If this luxury cleaner is in your budget and you think you'd put its dual washers to good use, go for it. If not, there's really no reason to spend so much.

Two washers: Gimmick or necessity?

This isn't the first Samsung washing machine with a quirky standout feature. Samsung's $1,199 top-load WA52J8700 (roughly £935 or AU$1615) has a built-in sink for presoaking items with particularly stubborn stains or for hand-washing delicate items you wouldn't run through a machine. The $1,499 Samsung AddWash (roughly £1169 or AU$2018) has a little door integrated into its main front-load compartment so you can toss in a stray sock or other forgotten item mid-cycle without opening the whole door.

While it's always fun to see innovative laundry features, a lot of people will find them unnecessary. Samsung charges a premium for them, too, so it's important to consider whether you'd really use that sink or that hidden front-load hatch. In many cases, the answer will be "no." Samsung's FlexWash might be an exception.

Yes, $1,899 is a lot to spend on a washer. But if you regularly find yourself with a big pile of sheets and towels to wash and a smaller pile of knits and delicates to wash -- and you need both clean ASAP -- the FlexWash can easily handle it.

Bonus: The FlexWash doesn't require two water lines. Instead, it has an internal separator that directs the main front-load washer's water one way and the smaller top-load washer's water the other way. That means installation is essentially the same as any other washing machine. The water won't mix, either, so the red towels in your main washer won't stain the white blouse in the smaller washer.

The same goes for LG's Twin Wash washing machine. The water in its dual washers won't mix and there's no need to install a second water line, but the design is quite different. The $1,500 LG Twin Wash ($2,212.31 at Amazon.com) (roughly £1170 or AU$2020) is a typical front-load washing machine, but you also have the option of buying what LG calls a "Sidekick" washer for an additional $730 (that's $2,230 total for LG's premium Twin Wash system -- over $300 more than the $1,899 FlexWash). The Sidekick unit is built into a storage pedestal that sits below the main front-load washing machines.

The FlexWash's integrated design and lower price puts it ahead of the Twin Wash. I'd only opt for LG's Twin Wash over Samsung's FlexWash if you already have a Twin-Wash-compatible front-load washer and decide later on that you'd like a Sidekick.

A closer look

Want to know how the FlexWash compares to other high-end models? Check out the chart below.

Comparing washing machines Samsung FlexWash Kenmore 41072 LG Twin Wash Samsung AddWash Price $1,899 $1,650 $1,500 $1,499 Color finish Black stainless steel White, metallic silver (for $1,750) Graphite steel, white (for $1,400) Black stainless steel, white (for $1,399) Capacity 5 cubic feet front-load; 1 cubic foot top-load 5.2 cubic feet 4.5 cubic feet 5 cubic feet # of cycles 12 14 14 14 Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27x46.7x34 inches 29x40.8x33.9 inches 27x38.2x32.2 inches 27x38.75x34 inches App Yes, Android and iPhone No Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone

The FlexWash's relative size is the main thing of note here. The FlexWash's integrated top-load washer adds significant height and also means you can't stack the companion $1,899 FlexDry (the FlexWash converts to roughly £1480 or AU$2560) dryer above it. They have to be installed side-by-side.

In addition to its dual washers, the FlexWash also has a suite of other premium features. The main 5-cubic-foot washer has a built-in drum light so you can see inside more easily; its display includes a digital readout of the time left on your cleaning cycle; five of its 12 settings offer steam as an optional add-on; you have a lot of control over the temperature, number of rinses, spin speed and soil level; and it has a 30-minute "Super Speed" setting if you're in a rush.

The smaller, 1-cubic-foot top-load washer is simple compared to the main washer, but it also offers a lot of features. It has four cycles, an "Extra Rinse" setting and a similar digital readout of the time remaining. It also has a see-through lid (like the main washer's door).

The touch display is responsive, but doesn't give you the tactile feel of buttons. Instead, it's more like selecting options on a smartphone. Taken all together, this washer really looks like a premium appliance. Its black stainless steel finish certainly helps.

App talk

Both washers work with Samsung's Smart Home app for Android and iPhone, although the app is optimized for Samsung phones. I used a Samsung Galaxy S6 to test it. Follow the steps in the app to connect your FlexWash to your Wi-Fi network. Assuming your connection is fairly solid, this step shouldn't take long.