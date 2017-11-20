CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung WF45M5500AZ review:

Samsung's washing machine makes laundry day less stressful

Reviewed:
The Good Samsung's $999 WF45M5500AZ earned one of the best stain removal scores of all of the washing machines we've tested.

The Bad Its display is a little convoluted and the Samsung Smart Washer app is outdated and overly complicated.

The Bottom Line The Samsung WF45M5500AZ is a top-performing washer sold at a reasonable price.

7.7 Overall
  • Design 7.0
  • Usability 7.5
  • Features 7.0
  • Performance 8.5

Samsung's $999 WF45M5500AZ got the second best stain removal score of any front-load washing machine we've tested. I recommend it if you're looking for a midrange model with excellent performance. You can stack it under (or install it next to) the corresponding dryer.

A random combination of buttons, touch controls and a knob make the washer's display a bit chaotic, but its digital screen is easy to read from a distance. The Samsung Smart Washer app is supposed to help you troubleshoot potential problems with your washer, but it's outdated and glitchy. I'd suggest calling customer service instead. 

Even with its slightly cluttered display and annoying app, the WF45M5500AZ is a strong contender alongside other washers in the $1,000 range. 

A better Samsung washing machine for your buck

The washer 'blues'

I like the look of the WF45M5500AZ. The blue finish manages to be different without being too much. You can also opt for the same washer in either platinum (also $999) or white ($899). You'll find all of the settings you need on the display panel, but its assorted buttons and touch controls are a little messy.  The Samsung Smart Washer app is glitchy, too. It's supposed to help you diagnose washer issues, but I'd skip the app altogether and just contact customer service or a repair person instead. 

Here's how this Samsung model compares to the $1,099 Electrolux EFLS617S and the $1,199 Whirlpool WFW87HEDW:

Comparing washing machines


 Samsung WF45M5500AZ Electrolux EFLS617S Whirlpool WFW87HEDW
Price $999 $1,099 $1,199
Color finish Azure blue, platinum, white (for $899) White, titanium (for $1,199) Chrome shadow, white (for $1,099)
Capacity 4.5 cubic feet 4.4 cubic feet 4.3 cubic feet
# of cycles 10 9 10
Energy consumption 105 kWh/year 85 kWh/year 109 kWh/year
Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27 x 38.7 x 33.8 inches 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27 x 38.75 x 33.13 inches
App Samsung Smart Washer No No

