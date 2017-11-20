Samsung's $999 WF45M5500AZ got the second best stain removal score of any front-load washing machine we've tested. I recommend it if you're looking for a midrange model with excellent performance. You can stack it under (or install it next to) the corresponding dryer.

A random combination of buttons, touch controls and a knob make the washer's display a bit chaotic, but its digital screen is easy to read from a distance. The Samsung Smart Washer app is supposed to help you troubleshoot potential problems with your washer, but it's outdated and glitchy. I'd suggest calling customer service instead.

Even with its slightly cluttered display and annoying app, the WF45M5500AZ is a strong contender alongside other washers in the $1,000 range.

The washer 'blues'

I like the look of the WF45M5500AZ. The blue finish manages to be different without being too much. You can also opt for the same washer in either platinum (also $999) or white ($899). You'll find all of the settings you need on the display panel, but its assorted buttons and touch controls are a little messy. The Samsung Smart Washer app is glitchy, too. It's supposed to help you diagnose washer issues, but I'd skip the app altogether and just contact customer service or a repair person instead.

Here's how this Samsung model compares to the $1,099 Electrolux EFLS617S and the $1,199 Whirlpool WFW87HEDW: