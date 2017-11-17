In a lineup of top-load washing machines, Samsung's modern $1,099 WA54M8750AW stands out. Next-gen aesthetics aside, the WA54M8750AW is highly disappointing. And even though it's currently on sale for $649, I still wouldn't buy this washer. It didn't perform well, its display is hard to read, the latch holding the washer lid and sink together is flimsy and I completely gave up on the glitchy Samsung Smart Home app mid-setup. Save your money for the high-performing $1,530 Kenmore Elite 31633 instead (it's currently on sale at Sears for $990).
Modern design isn't enough
The Samsung WA54M8750AW channeled LG's $1,150 WT1801HVA with its integrated display. I like the concept of moving the instrument panel to the main washer compartment (rather than having a random hunk o' plastic and metal sticking up). It's similar to the difference between freestanding and slide-in range display panels. But the WA54M8750AW's design didn't do well in practice. Its panel sits so flat against the washer you can't read the display from a distance.
Like select other Samsung top-loaders, the WA54M8750AW has a sink so you can soak or hand wash heavily stained or delicate items with ease. The sink is a useful addition, but you'll pay extra for it -- and this particular model has a significant design flaw. The tab that holds the lid and the sink together is in the center of the washer, rather than hidden on the side. Half of the times I tried to open the WA54M8750AW's lid to get to the wash compartment, I accidentally released the sink. Frustrating.
Here's how the WA54M8750AW stacks up against other top-loaders in its price range:
Comparing washing machines
|
|Samsung WA54M8750AW
|Maytag MVWB955FC
|LG WT1801HVA
|Kenmore Elite 31633
|Whirlpool WTW8700EC
|Price
|$1,099
|$1,399
|$1,150
|$1,530
|$1,399
|Color finish
|White, black stainless steel (for $1,199)
|Metallic slate, white ( for $1,299)
|Graphite steel, white (for $1,050)
|Metallic, white (for $1,420)
|Chrome shadow
|Capacity
|5.4 cubic feet
|6.2 cubic feet
|4.9 cubic feet
|6.2 cubic feet
|5.3 cubic feet
|# of cycles
|12
|10
|12
|10
|10
|Energy consumption
|180 kWh/year
|240 kWh/year
|135 kWh/year
|290 kWh/year
|196 kWh/year
|Water consumption
|14.8 gallons
|15.3 gallons
|15 gallons
|15.6 gallons
|17.4 gallons
|Dimensions (width, height, depth)
|27x42.4x29.3 inches
|29.5x43.4x30 inches
|27x40.2x28.4 inches
|29.5x43.5x30 inches
|27.5x42.3x28 inches
|App
|Yes, Android and iPhone
|No
|Yes, Android and iPhone
|No
|Yes, Android and iPhone
At a glance, Samsung's WA54M8750AW looks like a solid contender alongside the other high-end top-load washers in the chart above. Its 5.4-cubic-foot capacity can easily hold all of your clothes, it's priced lower than its competition and it's supposed to work with the Samsung Smart Home app for Android and iOS. I unfortunately had no luck connecting the washer to the app. It closed and logged me out regularly for no apparent reason and I ultimately gave up after more than an hour of failed attempts.
Can it clean?
The Samsung WA54M8750AW did not perform well.
