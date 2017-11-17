In a lineup of top-load washing machines, Samsung's modern $1,099 WA54M8750AW stands out. Next-gen aesthetics aside, the WA54M8750AW is highly disappointing. And even though it's currently on sale for $649, I still wouldn't buy this washer. It didn't perform well, its display is hard to read, the latch holding the washer lid and sink together is flimsy and I completely gave up on the glitchy Samsung Smart Home app mid-setup. Save your money for the high-performing $1,530 Kenmore Elite 31633 instead (it's currently on sale at Sears for $990).

Modern design isn't enough

The Samsung WA54M8750AW channeled LG's $1,150 WT1801HVA with its integrated display. I like the concept of moving the instrument panel to the main washer compartment (rather than having a random hunk o' plastic and metal sticking up). It's similar to the difference between freestanding and slide-in range display panels. But the WA54M8750AW's design didn't do well in practice. Its panel sits so flat against the washer you can't read the display from a distance.

Like select other Samsung top-loaders, the WA54M8750AW has a sink so you can soak or hand wash heavily stained or delicate items with ease. The sink is a useful addition, but you'll pay extra for it -- and this particular model has a significant design flaw. The tab that holds the lid and the sink together is in the center of the washer, rather than hidden on the side. Half of the times I tried to open the WA54M8750AW's lid to get to the wash compartment, I accidentally released the sink. Frustrating.

Here's how the WA54M8750AW stacks up against other top-loaders in its price range:

Comparing washing machines

Samsung WA54M8750AW Maytag MVWB955FC LG WT1801HVA Kenmore Elite 31633 Whirlpool WTW8700EC Price $1,099 $1,399 $1,150 $1,530 $1,399 Color finish White, black stainless steel (for $1,199) Metallic slate, white ( for $1,299) Graphite steel, white (for $1,050) Metallic, white (for $1,420) Chrome shadow Capacity 5.4 cubic feet 6.2 cubic feet 4.9 cubic feet 6.2 cubic feet 5.3 cubic feet # of cycles 12 10 12 10 10 Energy consumption 180 kWh/year 240 kWh/year 135 kWh/year 290 kWh/year 196 kWh/year Water consumption 14.8 gallons 15.3 gallons 15 gallons 15.6 gallons 17.4 gallons Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27x42.4x29.3 inches 29.5x43.4x30 inches 27x40.2x28.4 inches 29.5x43.5x30 inches 27.5x42.3x28 inches App Yes, Android and iPhone No Yes, Android and iPhone No Yes, Android and iPhone

Enlarge Image CNET

At a glance, Samsung's WA54M8750AW looks like a solid contender alongside the other high-end top-load washers in the chart above. Its 5.4-cubic-foot capacity can easily hold all of your clothes, it's priced lower than its competition and it's supposed to work with the Samsung Smart Home app for Android and iOS. I unfortunately had no luck connecting the washer to the app. It closed and logged me out regularly for no apparent reason and I ultimately gave up after more than an hour of failed attempts.

Can it clean?

The Samsung WA54M8750AW did not perform well.