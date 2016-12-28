Samsung reveals 2017 4K Blu-ray player with Bluetooth listening

Samsung

Following on from last year's UDB-K8500, Samsung has announced its second 4K Blu-ray player, the M9500. Features get a bump on this model with Bluetooth streaming and tighter integration with other Samsung Smart Remote-compatible products.

Like LG Blu-ray players and the Roku before them, the M9500 now features a Private Cinema Mode that enables audio to be streamed to Bluetooth headphones.

In addition, Samsung's new player will automatically flag HDR content so that your (Samsung) 4K TV switches automatically, which is something that should have happened from day 1, if you ask us.

Samsung also promises improved mobile integration with the ability to "enjoy their favorite Blu-ray titles on their mobile device," but whether this means the company is using UltraViolet or has managed to circumvent or renegotiate copy protection is unclear.

If you're sick of having to look at 360-degree photos on Facebook, the M9500 now offers the ability to view them on your Blu-ray player.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.