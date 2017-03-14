Samsung

Today's TVs can look nice enough hanging on the wall, but nobody would mistake one for an actual painting. Until now.

Samsung will soon begin selling TVs that try their damndest to mimic real art. Called The Frame, the new "TV" doesn't fade to a lifeless slab of black when turned off. Instead it can display images from its library of more than 100 art pieces, including landscape, architecture, wildlife, action scenes and drawings.

The TV also offers "numerous options for art layouts and colors, as well as customizable accessory options including interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand," according to Samsung. The company's ultraflush wall mount and "invisible" wiring approach further up the design ante.

Using a TV to display still art is nothing new; companies like Sharp have done so in the past, and LG even displayed its "wallpaper" W7 OLED TV inside a custom picture frame. Many TV devices like the Chromecast, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV default to artful screen savers. But Samsung's The Frame takes the concept further than any TV I've seen.

The Frame goes on sale this spring. Pricing, sizes picture specifications and other details weren't announced.