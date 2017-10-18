Samsung refrigerators are typically aimed at shoppers willing to spend extra for fancy designs and lots of tempting features. Not the RT21M6213SR, though. It's just a boring, ol' top freezer fridge -- one of the first Samsung has ever sold in the US -- and though it debuted at an asking price of $1,100, you can currently get it for well under a thousand bucks.

In fact, at its current price of $850, Samsung's top freezer is right on par with full-size, entry level fridges from names like GE, Whirlpool and Kenmore. But hey, this is Samsung we're talking about, so it also comes with a couple of classic Samsung temptations to help set it apart -- namely, recessed door handles, a "FlexZone" feature that lets you dial the freezer up into fridge mode and, for an extra hundred bucks, the option of a black stainless steel finish.

That's a pretty decent pitch as far as top freezers go, and in the case of the RT21, it comes with passable performance, too. That makes this fridge a good pick for shoppers on a tight budget who still want something that feels like an upgrade. With the RT21, Samsung pulled it off.

Design and features

The RT21M6213SR makes about as good a first impression as you can reasonably expect from a top freezer. The sturdy recessed handles at the top of the fridge door and the bottom of the freezer door give the refrigerator a modern, minimalist aesthetic. The optional black stainless steel finish is a nice touch, too, and a rarity in the top freezer category. Even in standard stainless steel, it looks and feels nicer than it is.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Inside is a total of 21.2 cubic feet of storage space, 15.4 of which are allocated to the fridge compartment. If that's not enough, you can take advantage of Samsung's "FlexZone" feature to change the freezer into a second fridge -- the same feature found in Samsung's high-end French door models.

In addition to the standard set of crisper bins at the bottom of the fridge, you also get a "Slide and Reach" drawer up top. The placement feels a little awkward since you have to stoop down a bit to see what's inside, but it's still a nice feature considering that the space up above the top shelf typically goes to waste.

One weird note, though: Samsung's product page for this fridge claims that it comes with "adjustable shelves," and uses a picture of a shelf sliding in to make room for a tall wine bottle below. That's not accurate. You can rearrange the shelves in this fridge up and down by moving them to different racks (like with almost every fridge), but they don't slide in or flip out of the way at all. Maybe Samsung meant that you could upgrade those shelves by purchasing slide-in versions as a separate accessory, but that isn't an option, at least not on Samsung's website. Hopefully someone clarifies the listing.

Something else worth knowing: the fridge doesn't come with an ice maker, though you have the option of adding one in the freezer for an extra $100. This fridge doesn't dispense water, either -- for a top freezer that does, consider a model like the Kenmore 79432 that hides a dispenser inside of the fridge, or even the GE GAS18PSJSS, which automatically fills up a special water pitcher every time you dock it into place.