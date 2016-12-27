Enlarge Image Samsung

Samsung today introduced a new robot vacuum to its floor-cleaning lineup, the Powerbot VR7000. With a slimmer design than previous Powerbots, this lithuim-ion-fueled bot should be able to pass under chairs and beds that might have been too low for its predecessors.

We reviewed the $1,000/£700/AU$1,499 Samsung PowerBot VR9000 back in 2015 (video below). While it did relatively well stacked against powerful Neato and iRobot cleaners, it ultimately struggled to pick up debris scattered near the walls of our test pen. It also clocked in at over 5 inches tall, making it significantly larger than its sub-4-inch competitors.

Samsung seems to have made some significant improvements with its VR7000, though. In addition to being 28 percent shorter than older Powerbot models, the VR7000 also claims strong 20W suction and an Edge Clean Master feature that promises to clean closer to walls.

And while Samsung made no mention of integration with its SmartThings smart home platform in its official press release, the VR7000 is supposed to have a companion app and Amazon Alexa compatibility when it reaches stores. Samsung isn't the first robot vacuum manufacturer to offer an Alexa Skill, though. Neato's Botvac Connected already offers this functionality.

Samsung hasn't yet shared pricing or availability on its new Powerbot VR7000 robot vacuum, but I've reached out for more details. Stay tuned.

