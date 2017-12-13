Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is a slim, sturdy 2-in-1 ready to write on

Samsung

The laptop market is steadily shifting from traditional clamshell models to two-in-one PCs that let you flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet. Many of them, like Samsung's new Notebook 9 Pen, are going the extra step and supporting pen input, too.

3:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

For Samsung's part, the 2.2-pound premium 13.3-inch full HD-resolution two-in-one includes a built-in and battery-free S Pen that recognizes 4,096 levels of pressure. Its fine 0.7mm tip has tilt detection as well, so you can use it just as you'd use a real pen on paper.

Samsung is also filling the system with a set of potentially handy software tools, such as Samsung Message, which lets you send messages from the laptop to contacts saved on your phone, and a voice-activated note-taking app.

Other key features include:

8th-generation Intel Core i7 Processor



Up to 16GB of memory

Up to 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD storage

Backlit keyboard and precision touchpad



USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports and a microSD card slot

Fingerprint reader and IR front-facing camera for facial recognition login through Windows Hello



Magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that's light, but durable

No pricing was announced, but Samsung expects the Notebook 9 Pen to be available in the US in the first quarter of 2018.