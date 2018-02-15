Samsung Notebok 9 Pen

The Good The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is extremely light but powerful, has plenty of ports, multiple biometric security features and includes Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus.

The Bad Especially for a premium-priced laptop, the design is bland. Battery life is merely OK. The stylus feels better suited for a small phone screen than a laptop screen.

The Bottom Line With the Notebook 9 Pen, Samsung works some key features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone into a premium two-in-one laptop.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 7.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Battery 7.0
8.1 Overall

Compare
 Samsung Notebok 9 Pen
 HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2017)
 Lenovo Yoga 920
 Dell XPS 13 (late 2017)
 Samsung Chromebook Pro
Price $1,400 Amazon.com $1,400 Amazon.com $1,000 Dell, Inc. $508 Amazon.com
Design
7
9
9
9
8
Features
9
9
8
8
9
Performance
8
8
8
8
7
Battery
7
9
9
8
8

Review

Samsung adds a touch of the Galaxy Note to this 2-in-1 laptop

The Notebook 9 Pen is a greatest hits tour of Samsung's best laptop features. It's slim, powerful and includes a generous list of extra features, from fingerprint and facial recognition security to a collection of ports often left out of similar laptops. Most notably, it also includes Samsung's own S Pen stylus, which is almost exactly the same one found in the Galaxy Note 8 phone, making this yet another way phones and laptops are starting to cross-pollinate.

The way the Notebook 9 Pen works with the S Pen stylus is going to feel familiar to Galaxy Note users, which you can take as an endorsement, considering how much we liked the Note 8.

Then stylus fits into a discreet slot on the front edge of the system, and clicking in on the top of the S Pen pops it out of its home. When that happens, a contextual onscreen menu launches for easy access to Samsung's inking apps. These phone-based apps actually work great on a laptop. There's a note-taking app, a screen-writing app and Smart select, which acts as a kind of smart screen grab, pulling in web page content, and even making short animated GIFs from videos.

