Samsung

Samsung has announced its first "all-in-one" sound bar with subwoofer on board -- the MS750 sound bar -- which will be unveiled at CES 2017.

The sound bar is visually similar to the HW-K950 that was released last year and also features upward-firing tweeters, though it lacks that speaker's Atmos capabilities.

Like the competitive Zvox SB500, the subwoofer-less Samsung also has DSP and other mechanical technologies on board to prevent low bass from distorting, especially at volume.

Samsung has designed the sound bar to integrate fully with the TVs the company is set to announce at this year's show by way of a dedicated wallmount system which also includes a power socket for the TV. Using Samsung's Smart Remote Control, the sound bar is able to be controlled from within the TV itself.