The Samsung Gear Fit 2 arrived a year ago and very nearly won us over with a sharp design and loads of features. It had drawbacks, though: You couldn't shower or swim with it.

The newest Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro looks to compete with Garmin and Fitbit's best trackers with a deeper feature set and close to smartwatch-like functions. Most importantly, it adds 5 ATM swim-ready water resistance, onboard GPS and offline music storage for Spotify.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung's larger Gear Sport smartwatch does the same, but to cram that in a smaller design like the Fit 2 Pro feels like a win.

But it's also a little more expensive: The tracker costs $200 in the US (about £155 or $AU250), and arrives Sept. 15.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung promises improved heart rate and fitness tracking, which is a good thing since we were disappointed last time. The Fit 2 Pro can measure heart rate every second but defaults to once every 10 minutes, while fitness tracking adds Auto Pause during workouts.