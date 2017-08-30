The Samsung Gear Fit 2 arrived a year ago and very nearly won us over with a sharp design and loads of features. It had drawbacks, though: You couldn't shower or swim with it.
The newest Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro looks to compete with Garmin and Fitbit's best trackers with a deeper feature set and close to smartwatch-like functions. Most importantly, it adds 5 ATM swim-ready water resistance, onboard GPS and offline music storage for Spotify.
Samsung's larger Gear Sport smartwatch does the same, but to cram that in a smaller design like the Fit 2 Pro feels like a win.
But it's also a little more expensive: The tracker costs $200 in the US (about £155 or $AU250), and arrives Sept. 15.
Samsung promises improved heart rate and fitness tracking, which is a good thing since we were disappointed last time. The Fit 2 Pro can measure heart rate every second but defaults to once every 10 minutes, while fitness tracking adds Auto Pause during workouts.
- 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED touch display with Gorilla Glass 3
- Tizen OS
- 4GB of onboard storage
- Support for Spotify music downloads
- 50 meter (5 ATM) water resistance, MIL STD 810G dust resistance
- Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi
- GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
- Heart rate tracking
- Barometer
- 200mAh battery
- Works with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and later
