Samsung Galaxy Tab A is another average Android tablet

Samsung announced a new 8-inch Android tablet; the Galaxy Tab A.
If you think you're getting deja vu, it's not you, it's Samsung.
On sale November 1 for $230, the new tablet is a basic refresh of the 2015 model with the same exact name. It's confusing, I know.
UK and Australia availability have yet to be announced. Pricing converts to £175 and AU$300.
The ultra-affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 will be big competition for the Samsung tablet. With a similar family-friendly ecosystem at a fraction of the cost, Amazon tablets make it hard to justify a pricey tablet for occasionally reading and then handing it off to the kids to play games or watch movies.
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- 2GB (RAM) + 32GB (ROM)
- 1,280 x 800
- 14 hour battery life
- 32GB built-in storage
- MicroSD card slot, expandable up to 256GB
