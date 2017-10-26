Samsung Galaxy Tab A is another average Android tablet

Samsung

Samsung announced a new 8-inch Android tablet; the Galaxy Tab A.

If you think you're getting deja vu, it's not you, it's Samsung.

On sale November 1 for $230, the new tablet is a basic refresh of the 2015 model with the same exact name. It's confusing, I know.

UK and Australia availability have yet to be announced. Pricing converts to £175 and AU$300.

The ultra-affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 will be big competition for the Samsung tablet. With a similar family-friendly ecosystem at a fraction of the cost, Amazon tablets make it hard to justify a pricey tablet for occasionally reading and then handing it off to the kids to play games or watch movies.