Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus supercharge cameras to take on iPhone X

A bold new camera, a state-of-the-art processor with an Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to last year's model.

That, in a nutshell, is the Samsung Galaxy S9 (5.8-inch screen) and its larger step-up model, the Galaxy S9 Plus (6.2-inch screen).

The phones are unquestionably beautiful, but what do we get with these slightly curved, all-screen specimens?