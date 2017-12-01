You're sure to notice this Samsung dryer's stylish looks, but its fantastic speed and drying power are what really sets the machine apart. The $1,199 DV8750 model zips through wet laundry with astonishing quickness. It's packed with tons of extras, too. An onboard Wi-Fi radio provides mobile app control and remote monitoring. The dryer has plenty of special cycles and steam modes as well.

While it has lots going for it, the DV8750 has a few problems. Its angled control panel may be attractive, but it's tough to see at a distance. The 7.4 cubic foot capacity drum inside this machine is far from roomy. Also, I could only get the appliance's smart features to work with a Samsung phone. Consider this model if you must own a distinctively styled dryer with power galore -- and if you already have a Samsung phone.

Otherwise the $649 Samsung DV7750 is a better deal. It isn't as eye-catching and lacks smarts, but it's much easier to use and almost as powerful. And for bigger loads plus speed and style, check out the $1,100 Kenmore 69133.

A modern appearance

The black stainless steel version of the Samsung DV8750 is an imposing sight. Its chassis is chiseled from darkly painted steel with just a hint of silver on one edge of its door. Like its cousin the DV7750, the door is large. It covers almost all of the dryer's front face, in fact. The door is very wide too and longer than what you'll find on most other laundry appliances. This plus the door's huge tinted glass window make the machine appear bigger than it really is.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The dryer actually has a standard size drum (7.4 cubic feet), common to all but the most expensive home appliances, such as the undeniably massive $1,400 Maytag MEDB955FC (9.2 cubic feet). Neither can it match the drum capacity of the $1,100 Kenmore 69133 (8.8 cubic feet).

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Tricky controls

Instead of a vertical back-mounted panel, Samsung embedded this dryer's controls directly in its top surface. Angled upwards from front to back, this top section has a gentle slope. It gives the DV8750 a sleek, sophisticated shape that stands out from a sea of boring laundry boxes.

Unfortunately, the shallow angle also makes the controls and the panel's small LED screen difficult to see at a distance. Likewise unless you're standing directly over the dryer, its buttons' tiny text is tricky to read. Compounding the issue is the lack of a cycle knob, a simple but more sensible interface. Instead you're confronted with a confusing expanse of touch-sensitive keys.

If the panel were closer to the front of the machine it would be less of a headache to operate. With the controls close to the dryer's back edge, you have to extend your arm fully to reach them. A similar dryer, the LG DLEY 1701V, has a panel that's front and center. Of course its minuscule keys aren't much fun to use either.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Choose your cycle



If you often separate your laundry, the Samsung DV8750 has you covered. The dryer offers a wide variety of special cycles to target specific fabrics and tasks. Thirteen in all, they include cycle programs for delicates, heavy duty, perm press, bedding and so forth. In the mix are multiple steam modes too, such as "refresh," "wrinkle away" and "steam sanitize."

The refresh cycle processes small loads (one to four dry items) to remove lingering odors. Use the wrinkle away mode to smooth creases in two to three dry items at once. Steam sanitize takes standard size loads of wet laundry and hits them with hot water vapor to destroy germs lurking within.