With a basic white exterior and classic top-load style, the $649 Samsung DV7750 dryer doesn't look frightening. What's scary, though, is how fast this appliance churns through laundry cycles. So far, it's the swiftest dryer we've ever tested. That makes the machine perfect for busy people, or anyone who'd rather not wait an eternity for their loads to dry.

Samsung equips the dryer with plenty of special cycles, settings and steam modes. The appeal of the DV7750 grows when you factor in its controls, which are dead simple to use.

Of course, there are elements of this dryer that aren't so enticing. While typical for an appliance of this price, the machine's 7.4-cubic-foot capacity is a little cramped. And unlike another midrange dryer, the $799 GE GTD75ECSLW, this model has no smart abilities of which to speak.

Still, if your time really is money, the Samsung DV7750 will save you a bundle. That alone makes it worth serious consideration.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Thoughtful controls, lots of features

Manufacturers usually build laundry appliances in matching pairs. Samsung is no exception here. The DV7750 dryer has a corresponding washer, the $649 Samsung WA7750. A top-loading washing machine, its control panel runs along the appliance's back edge. To complement this look, the DV7750 comes with controls mounted in the same place. Both machines' panels sport a grayish-black background and a large silver cycle dial to offset the dryer's otherwise plain white paint job. It's an understated yet attractive color scheme that serves to make it easy to read the controls.

White text on the dryer's control panel really pops against its inky backsplash. Painted lines also clearly highlight and connect to corresponding LED indicators that circle the cycle knob. All this makes it a cinch to interpret just what setting you've selected or which is currently active. The dryer provides numerous cycle choices, too -- 13 in all. Aside from the standard "normal" cycle for mixed fabric loads, special cycles run the gamut from the general Heavy Duty, Bedding and Delicates to more specific choices like Towels and Active Wear.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Linking the dryer to a cold water line enables three steam cycles. The 15-minute Refresh cycle is designed to flush out odors and smooth mild creases in loads of one to four items. A more aggressive Wrinkle Away option sprays more moisture inside the drum to remove wrinkles from loads of two to three items, and it can run for a full hour. The third steam function is called Steam Sanitize. The cycle uses a combination of high heat and water vapor to remove germs lurking inside fabric.

Sensors inside the drum automatically detect moisture and halt or lengthen cycles accordingly. You can manually dry items by set times, as well. You also have the option of adjusting the dryer's temperature, along with preselecting a target dryness level.

A 7.4-cubic-foot capacity drum lives behind the dryer's oddly shaped rectangular door. It feels cramped compared to larger machines that provide more elbowroom. However, you'll have to spend hundreds more to enjoy a machine with more space for bigger loads. Case in point: the $1,099 Electrolux EFME617S Perfect Steam (8 cubic feet) and the $1,100 Kenmore 69133 (8.8 cubic feet).