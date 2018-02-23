Samsung DV5500 dryer

#1 in Dryers
$730

The Good The Samsung DV5500 dryer runs through its loads quickly. It comes with many cycles and steam modes.

The Bad Its drum is smaller than what some other dryers offer for the same price. Its control panel is cluttered and confusing. Its screen is small, dim and hard to read.

The Bottom Line Samsung's DV5500 dryer runs fast but feels cramped and costs more than it should.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 6.0
  • Usability 6.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Performance 8.0
7.1 Overall

Samsung&#x20;DV5500&#x20;Dryer&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Samsung DV5500 dryer
Kenmore&#x20;81383&#x20;Dryer
 Kenmore 81383 Dryer
Samsung&#x20;DV7750&#x20;Dryer&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Samsung DV7750 dryer
Kenmore&#x20;65132&#x20;Dryer&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Kenmore 65132 dryer
LG&#x20;DLEY&#x20;1701V&#x20;Dryer&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 LG DLEY 1701V dryer
Price $730 Amazon.com $721 MSRP $649 AppliancesConnection $721 MSRP $721 MSRP
Design
6
5.5
7.5
5.5
9
Usability
6
7
8
6.5
6.5
Features
7
7
7.5
5.5
6.5
Performance
8
6.5
9
8
8

Review

Speed alone doesn't make this dryer a good deal

If you're in the market for a high-end, front-loading clothes dryer, the Samsung DV5500 might sound tempting. This $1,000 dryer powers through wet loads quickly. It also has plenty of special cycles and steam modes. And to match adventurous interior designs it comes in a distinctive azure blue.

Unfortunately, the DV5500's flaws are hard to forgive. Its small, secondary control panel is cluttered and confusing. The dryer's tiny display is blurry, dim and looks dated. The DV5500 is no bargain either. For $649, Samsung's own DV7750 performs better, has comparable features, and is easier on the eyes. The $1,099 Electrolux Perfect Steam is a sweeter deal as well. While not as powerful, it's stylish and offers a larger capacity for not much more cash.

Cluttered controls for many cycles

Besides its distinctive blue exterior (it's also available in white and platinum), the Samsung DV5500 has a conventional appearance. Its front-loading design is built to match washing machines with similar layouts. Its official laundry pair is the $999 Samsung WF45M5500AZ front-loading washer.

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • MSRP $721
  • Brand Samsung
  • Exterior Color white
  • Drying Programs & Options Multi-Steam option, My cycle, anti-static, bedding, damp dry, delicate, heavy duty, mixed load, more dry, normal dry, perm press, quick drying, refresh, sanitize, time dry, very dry, wrinkle away, wrinkle prevent
  • Dryer Type Electric
  • Color Category White
See full specs
model White

Report errors

