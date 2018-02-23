Speed alone doesn't make this dryer a good deal

If you're in the market for a high-end, front-loading clothes dryer, the Samsung DV5500 might sound tempting. This $1,000 dryer powers through wet loads quickly. It also has plenty of special cycles and steam modes. And to match adventurous interior designs it comes in a distinctive azure blue.

Unfortunately, the DV5500's flaws are hard to forgive. Its small, secondary control panel is cluttered and confusing. The dryer's tiny display is blurry, dim and looks dated. The DV5500 is no bargain either. For $649, Samsung's own DV7750 performs better, has comparable features, and is easier on the eyes. The $1,099 Electrolux Perfect Steam is a sweeter deal as well. While not as powerful, it's stylish and offers a larger capacity for not much more cash.

Cluttered controls for many cycles

Besides its distinctive blue exterior (it's also available in white and platinum), the Samsung DV5500 has a conventional appearance. Its front-loading design is built to match washing machines with similar layouts. Its official laundry pair is the $999 Samsung WF45M5500AZ front-loading washer.