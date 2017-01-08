The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung's mystery all-in-one ArtPC spotted at CES 2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9

Mixed in with Samsung's new Chromebooks and some computer displays at the electronics giant's CES 2017 booth was what appeared to be, well, just another big display. It was actually a full Windows PC.

The Samsung ArtPC all-in-one looks like a display -- a 24-inch full HD LED touchscreen it turns out -- attached to the front of a soundbar. The screen height can be adjusted, though, and the bundled wireless keyboard has curved keycaps.

The components are fairly basic, so this is definitely not meant to compete with a Surface Studio, for example. It should have enough power for basic home office or school tasks, but with that screen it could easily be a nice media center, too. Plus, it has a built-in battery, which means you can easily move it around your home. Well, at least as easily as any other computer attached to a 24-inch display.

Samsung ArtPC all-in-one looks like a screen... See full gallery
1 - 4 of 9

Here's what's inside:

  • 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-7400T processor
  • Intel HD Graphics 630
  • 8 or 16GB of memory
  • 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
  • Headphone/mic combo, HDMI in, HDMI out, one USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, SD card reader

Again, not a lot of power in here, but the HDMI input is handy, should you want to use this as a screen for an external device like a gaming system.

A Samsung representative said there are no current plans to actually sell the ArtPC all-in-one and no pricing was available.

Hot Products

 

Discuss: Samsung ArtPC All-in-One

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Samsung ArtPC All-in-One

Part Number: CNETSamsung ArtPC All-in-One

Visit manufacturer site for details.