Smart doorbells are an entirely new breed of buzzer. Part door chime and part security camera, these hybrid devices alert you to activity whether you're home or away. Ring's $249 premium smart buzzer, the Video Doorbell Pro, is the latest model I've gotten my hands on (£195/AU$325, converted).

Good stuff: The Video Doorbell Pro transmits video in crisp 1080p HD resolution and it has a slimmer design than many other connected door bells, including earlier models from Ring itself.

Not-so-good stuff: You have to pay at least $3 per month for cloud video storage.

The Ring Pro is well worth consideration, but its main selling point is its small size. If you aren't installing your new doorbell on a narrow doorframe, I'd go with SkyBell's round HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell instead. It costs 50 bucks less than the Ring Pro, comes with free cloud storage and works with more major smart home platforms.

The best of the Video Doorbell Pro

Where most connected doorbells today measure roughly 2.5 to 3 inches wide (7.6cm), Ring's Pro clocks in at just 1.85 inches (4.7cm). That may not seem like a big difference, but it will matter a lot when it's time to replace your existing buzzer. Since non-smart doorbells are typically very small, builders often route the necessary electrical wiring to doorframes as a default.

That means you have just an inch or two of horizontal space to work with before the buzzer begins to extend past the frame. Case in point: August's 2.9-inch square Doorbell Cam.

The Ring Pro's 1.85 inches might still be too wide for some spaces, but it's definitely a slimmer design than any other camera-equipped buzzer I've reviewed.