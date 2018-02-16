The Good Ring's $199 Spotlight Cam (£199/AU$329) installs in minutes and its integrated LEDs provide reliable security lighting for your yard.
The Bad You have to pay for Ring's Protect cloud storage service to access saved video clips.
The Bottom Line The Ring Spotlight Cam's easy setup and solid performance make it a favorite among today's outdoor cameras with built-in lights.
One of the simplest ways to watch over your yard
Ring's $199 Spotlight Cam (£199/AU$329) beats out Netatmo's Presence, the Kuna Light Fixture (now called Maximus) -- and even Ring's own Floodlight Cam -- for my favorite outdoor camera with integrated lights.
That's partially due to its comparatively easy installation. Screw in the baseplate, attach the camera and plug it into a nearby outlet -- no hardwiring required. Its 1080p HD resolution and integrated motion sensor, LEDs and siren make it competitive in terms of specs. And, bonus: It works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Spotlight Cam is a strong option if you want a motion-activated outdoor light with a built-in high-definition camera. Just be prepared to pay $3 per month for cloud storage; you can't view saved video clips otherwise.
