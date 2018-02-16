Ring Spotlight Cam

Overview Compare Review Specs / Prices Videos / Photos How To Latest News
#1 in Smart Home
$199

The Good Ring's $199 Spotlight Cam (£199/AU$329) installs in minutes and its integrated LEDs provide reliable security lighting for your yard.

The Bad You have to pay for Ring's Protect cloud storage service to access saved video clips.

The Bottom Line The Ring Spotlight Cam's easy setup and solid performance make it a favorite among today's outdoor cameras with built-in lights.

Editors' Rating
  • Features 8.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Design 9.0
  • Performance 8.0
8.3 Overall

Compare
Ring&#x20;Spotlight&#x20;Cam&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Ring Spotlight Cam
Hive&#x20;View&#x20;Camera
 Hive View Camera
Nest&#x20;Cam
 Nest Cam Indoor
Nest&#x20;Cam&#x20;Outdoor
 Nest Cam Outdoor
Guardzilla&#x20;360
 Guardzilla 360
Price $199 Amazon.com $199 MSRP $145 Amazon.com $145 Amazon.com $229 Amazon.com
Features
8
6
8
8
7.5
Usability
8
7
9
7
6.5
Design
9
8
8.5
8
6
Performance
8
7
9
9
7

Review

One of the simplest ways to watch over your yard

Ring's $199 Spotlight Cam (£199/AU$329) beats out Netatmo's Presence, the Kuna Light Fixture (now called Maximus) -- and even Ring's own Floodlight Cam -- for my favorite outdoor camera with integrated lights. 

That's partially due to its comparatively easy installation. Screw in the baseplate, attach the camera and plug it into a nearby outlet -- no hardwiring required. Its 1080p HD resolution and integrated motion sensor, LEDs and siren make it competitive in terms of specs. And, bonus: It works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Spotlight Cam is a strong option if you want a motion-activated outdoor light with a built-in high-definition camera. Just be prepared to pay $3 per month for cloud storage; you can't view saved video clips otherwise. 

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • MSRP $199
  • Brand Ring
  • Smart Home Platform Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
See full specs
model White

Report errors

How To

Find out if your house is a good candidate for solar energy

Find out if your house is a good candidate for solar energy

by
Apple HomePod: What to do if you don't use Apple Music

Apple HomePod: What to do if you don't use Apple Music

by
How to prevent the Apple HomePod from staining your furniture

How to prevent the Apple HomePod from staining your furniture

by
Apple HomePod: 6 tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's smart speaker

Apple HomePod: 6 tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's smart speaker

by
Apple HomePod: 3 settings to change right away

Apple HomePod: 3 settings to change right away

by
How to set up your Apple HomePod

How to set up your Apple HomePod

by
10 cleaning and laundry tips that'll make your life easier

10 cleaning and laundry tips that'll make your life easier

by
Hey, kids, go play with the Google Home

Hey, kids, go play with the Google Home

by
27 Alexa commands to help you prepare for the Super Bowl

27 Alexa commands to help you prepare for the Super Bowl

by
27 Google Home commands you can use for the Super Bowl

27 Google Home commands you can use for the Super Bowl

by
How to send text messages with Alexa

How to send text messages with Alexa

by

Latest News