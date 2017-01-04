Enlarge Image Ring

Smart-home security startup Ring introduced a new camera to its lineup today -- the $249/£200/AU$345 Ring Floodlight Cam. Available for preorder now at Ring.com, the Floodlight Cam is slated to ship starting in April.

Unlike Ring's existing outdoor security camera, the $199 battery-powered Stick Up Cam, the Floodlight Cam is a hard-wired product designed to replace your current floodlight. And, like Kuna and Toucan, Ring's latest camera works closely with its integrated lighting to deter intruders.

Here's an overview of the Floodlight Cam's specs:

Do-it-yourself install

Wi-Fi-enabled

High-definition 1080p

Live video streaming

100-decible siren

Cloud recording

270-degree motion detection

Integrated LED lights

Infrared night vision

Two-way audio

But like Stick Up Cam and many other home security cameras, the Floodlight Cam is supposed to send you an alert whenever it detects motion. You can also sound the siren, flash the floodlights and talk through the built-in speaker for added deterrence.

In addition to Stick Up Cam and the new Floodlight Cam, Ring also sells a $199 Video Doorbell that acts as a digital peephole between your phone and any visitors. Floodlight Cam helps to round out Ring's outdoor security lineup with a more robust camera. While the Floodlight Cam will likely require a more involved installation process than the Stick Up Cam, this new camera is a compelling addition to Ring's outdoor security offerings. Be sure to check back for our full review of the Ring Floodlight Cam.

