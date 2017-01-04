Ricoh's next 360-camera will change how you see live events

Ricoh

While Ricoh's Theta S 360-degree cameras can make it feel like you're experiencing a place or event firsthand, being able to experience a live event as it happens adds a greater level of immersion.

Ricoh R Development Kit, arriving this spring, will be able to deliver just that as the first compact camera capable of up to 24 continuous hours of fully spherical, 360-degree live video streams. The kit includes the camera, camera stand, downloadable software development kit (SDK), plus image-control tools and source code.

Though there are other cameras that can live-stream spherical video, none at the moment are so compact and capable of doing so for an extended period of time.

The Ricoh R's live streams are captured in 2K resolution at 30 frames per second. Video is stitched within the camera in real time into an equirectangular projection format (think flattened globe), which can then be output via HDMI or USB and recorded to microSD card. Plug in its power adapter and you'll be able to send a continuous, live stream for up to 24 hours.

Ricoh will have a prototype being demonstrated at its booth at CES 2017.