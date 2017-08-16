Reolink's Argus won't be right for everyone, but this $100 DIY security camera does fill a niche: it's affordable, battery-powered and weatherproof. The versatility of a cord-free camera means the Argus can go anywhere within range of your Wi-Fi network -- either inside or out.

It has a serious lack of features, though. You won't find cloud recording, smart home integrations, activity zones, geofencing or a web app. It also requires four pricey and hard-to-find CR123A batteries, the same as Netgear's original $180 Arlo camera (Netgear upgraded to rechargeable batteries with its premium $250 Netgear Arlo Pro).

But, the Argus is much less expensive than Netgear's Arlo lineup, as well as other battery-powered outdoor cameras like the $199 Canary Flex. If you already have a microSD card, don't care about extra features and are fine swapping out CR123A's every 6 months, Reolink's Argus might be right for you.

Note: The Reolink Argus is currently only available in the US. At the current exchange rate, $100 converts to roughly £75 and AU$125.