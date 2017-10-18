Remo+, formerly known as Olive & Dove, is back with a new DIY home security device: the DoorCam.

The DoorCam is a $199 battery-powered door-mounted outdoor camera. Available for preorder on the Remo+ online store, DoorCams are expected to ship later in October. Remo+ will start shipping DoorCams internationally later in 2017; at the current exchange rate, $199 converts to roughly £150 and AU$250.

So what can a DoorCam do? Here's what Remo+ has to say:

Indoor/outdoor; fits over "any residential door"



Wi-Fi-enabled; the Wi-Fi module and antenna sit on the inside of the door



720p high-definition live-streaming camera



Battery-powered; 3D batteries with up to 12 months of expected life



Passive infrared motion sensor to distinguish between people and everything else



Push alerts



Saved video clips



Two-way audio



Remo+ hasn't yet responded with the particulars of its video clip storage or whether the DoorCam has night vision.

I'm really intrigued by this concept. Plenty of folks won't like the idea of having a security camera essentially draping over their front door (installation looks simple, though -- roughly the same as installing an over-the-door hook or storage rack).

Its unique design addresses (and potentially solves) a major issue with Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor camera installations: poor connectivity. Hanging the camera's Wi-Fi chipset and antenna inside the door and the camera outside, Remo+ says, reduces interference.

It makes sense, but we'll have to try it out for ourselves to know for sure.