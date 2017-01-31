With its try-hard name and X shape embossed on the front, the RCA Slivr XL antenna could polarize opinions on looks alone.

The Slivr isn't the most feature-rich antenna on the market either, for while it does includes a gain amplifier it only includes a short 6-foot captive cord and lacks window-mounting hardware. It does have keyholes to mount it on a wall, however.

While it's called the XL, it wasn't the largest model in our test -- despite being a sizeable 11.2 inches high by 10.4 inches wide and 0.46 inches deep, it was still dwarfed by the Channel Master Smartenna.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you live in a built-up area, you may find that the included signal boosting amp isn't all that useful. In our city test, in Manhattan, it performed worse with the amp attached, and in our suburban Long Island location it only performed as well as cheaper, nonamped models.

At its high price -- $70 -- it was the most expensive in the test and at this price we can't recommend it. Unusually the cheaper nonamped version, which is $45, did manage to get the most number of watchable channels (seven), so that may be worth investigating instead. Or just buy the Mohu ReLeaf or Channel Master Flatenna and save yourself some cash -- the latter is just $10.

See how the RCA Slivr XL fared in our cord-cutters' guide to indoor antennas here.