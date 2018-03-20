Razer Nommo Chroma

Preview Specs / Prices Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
Filed under Laptops
$143

Razer's Nommo Chroma speakers have awesome sound, weird design

Xiomara Blanco

To state the obvious, the Razer Nommo speakers look… different.

They have a striking design that often inspired a "what are thoooose?"-type of reaction from anyone who came across the speakers while I was reviewing them. But they're meant for gaming, not inspiring meme references.

The Razer Nommo start at $100 (AU$60, £35), but the Nommo Chroma speakers reviewed here here cost $150 (AU$189, £109) and add a band of lights in the base of each speaker that can be tuned to 16.8 million colors. Razer also makes the $500 (£500) Nommo Pro speakers, which add a separate tweeter on top of each driver and a standalone downward-firing subwoofer. Australian pricing and availability for the Pro has not yet been announced, but the US price converts to roughly AU$650.

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • MSRP $150
  • Brand Razer Inc.
  • Type speakers
  • Connectivity Technology wired
See Full Specs

Report errors

Latest News

Upcoming Laptops

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

This folding 15-incher is one of the first laptops with Intel's new hybrid chips that include AMD Radeon graphics.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018)

Debuting at CES 2018, the premium X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga will support Dolby Vision high dynamic range imaging --...

HP Spectre x360 15 (2018)

HP Spectre x360 15 (2018)

Debuting at CES 2018, the 15.6-inch two-in-one shows the pen might be mightier than the Touch Bar.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 (15-inch)

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 (15-inch)

Available in two sizes, the budget-friendly laptop promises to handle day-to-day tasks with style.

Acer Swift 7 (2018)

Acer Swift 7 (2018)

New for CES 2018, Acer says the 8.98mm Swift 7 is the thinnest laptop in the world.

Razer Project Linda

Razer Project Linda

Project Linda is this year's high-concept CES 2018 prototype, dropping a Razer Phone into a Razer Blade Stealth.

Acer Spin 3

Acer Spin 3

Aside from housing the latest Intel chips, the Acer Spin 3 is a simple and affordably priced laptop.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5

Faster rendering and speedier performance are two of the 15-inch laptop's new features.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (2018)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (2018)

The new model, which comes with the keyboard and stylus accessories, features a bigger 13-inch screen.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 (2017)

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 (2017)

The new Inspiron 7000 and 5000 two-in-ones and 7000 laptops get tweaked and tuned-up with eighth-gen Core i-series...

Lenovo Miix 630

Lenovo Miix 630

This 2-in-1 is part of a new breed of PCs at CES 2018 with Snapdragon processors and always-on LTE.