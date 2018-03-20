Razer's Nommo Chroma speakers have awesome sound, weird design

To state the obvious, the Razer Nommo speakers look… different.

They have a striking design that often inspired a "what are thoooose?"-type of reaction from anyone who came across the speakers while I was reviewing them. But they're meant for gaming, not inspiring meme references.

The Razer Nommo start at $100 (AU$60, £35), but the Nommo Chroma speakers reviewed here here cost $150 (AU$189, £109) and add a band of lights in the base of each speaker that can be tuned to 16.8 million colors. Razer also makes the $500 (£500) Nommo Pro speakers, which add a separate tweeter on top of each driver and a standalone downward-firing subwoofer. Australian pricing and availability for the Pro has not yet been announced, but the US price converts to roughly AU$650.