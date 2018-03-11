This box turned my laptop into a gaming monster

I've been living the two-computer life for too long. A relatively thin, portable laptop for work and a beefy gaming desktop at home. But it doesn't have to be that way.

For the past month, I've been using the Razer Core, a device that can transform a tiny laptop into a powerful gaming desktop PC. You know how Bruce Banner turns into The Incredible Hulk? It's nothing like that.

Here's what it's like: I go to work with an impressively thin laptop under my arm. And when I get home at night, I plug in a single cable which charges the laptop, fires up multiple monitors, adds a mouse and keyboard, connects to wired internet and -- get this -- harnesses the power of a big, badass desktop graphics card. One plug gives me all of that, all at the same time.