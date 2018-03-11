Razer Core V2

The Good The Razer Core turns your mild-mannered laptop into a gaming beast, and it's a cinch to set up.

The Bad Not compatible with many laptops. Pricy, and doesn't come with a graphics card. Performance varies greatly depending on your laptop and the GPU you insert, and always runs slightly slower than a comparable desktop. Bundled cable is annoyingly short.

The Bottom Line For wealthy gamers, the Razer Core might be a dream come true. For the rest of us, it's worth waiting a little longer.

  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
7.0 Overall

This box turned my laptop into a gaming monster

I've been living the two-computer life for too long. A relatively thin, portable laptop for work and a beefy gaming desktop at home. But it doesn't have to be that way.

For the past month, I've been using the Razer Core, a device that can transform a tiny laptop into a powerful gaming desktop PC. You know how Bruce Banner turns into The Incredible Hulk? It's nothing like that.

Here's what it's like: I go to work with an impressively thin laptop under my arm. And when I get home at night, I plug in a single cable which charges the laptop, fires up multiple monitors, adds a mouse and keyboard, connects to wired internet and -- get this -- harnesses the power of a big, badass desktop graphics card. One plug gives me all of that, all at the same time.

